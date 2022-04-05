Breaking News
Israeli army adds clashes with ’48 Palestinians in scenarios

 Apr 5, 2022
Al-Araby

The Israeli army has included tensions between Jews and Palestinians living with Israel’s 1948 territories as a strategic factor in its scenario training. Last year clashes broke out between Jews and Palestinians inside Israel’s 1948 borders, who hold Israeli citizenship. The clashes were marked by mob attacks against Palestinians, vandalism, and general chaos. Jewish Israeli mobs stormed into Palestinian areas of cities such as Lod and Haifa and attacked local residents. In May, footage of a far-right Israeli mob lynching a Palestinian man near Tel Aviv was aired live on television. “The secu…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

