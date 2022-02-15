Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Israeli army releases absurd Valentine’s Day tweet

 |  Feb 15, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

The Israeli army released a Valentine Day’s tweet on Monday comparing Iran to a “toxic” partner and warning followers not to enter into toxic relationships. “Iran takes money from its people and uses it to fund terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Houthis,” the army wrote on its official Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) account, parodying a list of signs indicating a toxic relationship. “The Iranian regime is toxic to the Middle East.” Valentine’s Day is all about love—but love can be dangerous. Here are some signs of a toxic relationship to look …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services