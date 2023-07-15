General

Israeli forces storm Nablus and several towns and villages in its vicinity

The Israeli forces stormed today, Saturday, several areas in Nablus, in the West Bank, firing gas and sound bombs at the citizens in Al-Masaken Street and some neighborhoods of the Askar town.

The Palestinian Wafa News Agency said that the Israeli forces arrived in Nablus via Wadi al-Bathan Street, and stationed themselves on the main street next to Askar camp.

The forces stormed the towns and villages of Beit Furik, Madama, Azmut, Rojit, Kafr Qalil, Salem, and Qusin, east and south of Nablus, and no arrests were reported.

Earlier, the Israeli army injured dozens of Palestinians with rubber-coated metal bullets, and suffocated with toxic tear gas and stun grenades, while suppressing anti-settlement marches in separate areas of the West Bank.

In the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the Israeli forces suppressed a citizens’ march, rejecting the settlers’ attempt to seize dozens of dunums of the village of the village, and the Israeli army fired toxic gas and stun grenades at the participants, which led to the injury of a citizen with a stun grenade to his foot, and dozens suffocated.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency