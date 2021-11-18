Human Services

Israeli minister’s cleaner charged with spying for Iran

Al-Araby

A man employed in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hackers, who are purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel’s justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. The indictment says Gorochovsky and his partner worked as cleaners in Gantz’s home in Rosh Haayin outside Tel Aviv. Gorochovsky allegedly contacted the Black Shadow hacking group via Telegram on or about October 31 with an offer to pass information fro…

