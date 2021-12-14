General

Israeli official: Syria must not have chemical weapons

Published by

Al-Araby

Israel’s intelligence minister said Tuesday that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country’s chemical weapons facilities. In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in The Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile. But Stern, a retired military general, hinted that Israel could not accept such weapons in the hands of its enemy to the north. “We ha…

