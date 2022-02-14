Breaking News
Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit

 |  Feb 14, 2022
Reuters

By Dan Williams MANAMA (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Bahrain’s capital Manama on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored deal based in part on shared worries about Iran. Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, his office said. “The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties … especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation,” it said in a statement. The two-day trip…

