Israeli security: Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance

 |  Jan 7, 2022
Israeli security sources claimed Friday that drones captured after being flown across the frontier from neighbouring Lebanon have provided insight into the growing aerial surveillance capabilities of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Lebanon and Israel are technically in a state of war and drones have become a regular feature of their heavily guarded border. Images extracted from one drone downed in August — shown to AFP — showed what the source said was Hezbollah drone operators and pictures of other drones, as well as an aerial shot of a northern Israeli settlement and military po…

