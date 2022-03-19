General

Israeli strikes against Iran endanger US troops: CENTCOM

Al-Araby

The exchange of missile strikes by Iran and Israel in Iraq and Syria puts US forces at risk, the top US commander for the Middle East said on Friday, just days after an Iranian missile barrage struck near the US consulate complex in northern Iraq. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told Pentagon reporters that over the past six months Iran has attacked US forces and facilities a number of times, but “very good action on the part of commanders on the ground” has thwarted any US casualties. “Had US casualties occurred, I think we might be in a very different place right now,” said McKenzie. McKenzie and…

