IYKYK: FRESCA™ Mixed and Andy Cohen Invite Fans to Get in on the Best Kept Secret of Cocktailing

FRESCA Mixed pops off the summer season with new FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack and the Secret of Summer Sweepstakes

Fresca Mixed Variety Pack

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For nearly 60 years since FRESCA®’s inception, fans have been in on the secret of the soda’s one-of-a-kind grapefruit-citrus taste as the perfect cocktail mixer. Now, FRESCA Mixed – the premium, ready-to-drink cocktail brand – is giving cocktail drinkers even more to love with the launch of FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack, including three new flavors just in time for summer.

To celebrate the new variety pack, FRESCA Mixed is furthering its partnership with Emmy-winning host and producer, Andy Cohen, for a second year. Famous for being ‘in the know’ on the juiciest buzz, Cohen is working with FRESCA Mixed to do what he does best – spill secrets and encourage people to do the same with the Secret of Summer Sweepstakes.

Through July 4, fans who divulge a secret of their own at FrescaMixed.com or via QR codes at retailers nationwide are entered for a chance to sip a FRESCA Mixed1 with Andy Cohen himself at the Sip and Spill virtual event on July 25. But the summer of secrets doesn’t stop there. Fans can continue to enter the sweepstakes through August 31 for a chance at the grand prize: a trip to the Hamptons for four people to make some dish-worthy memories of their own2. Additionally, over 200 entrants will win a gift card so they can treat themselves to FRESCA Mixed even when the weather starts to cool down.

“As the number one FRESCA Mixed fan, I’ve been a keeper of the best secret in cocktailing for a long time and I’m thrilled to invite more people to join the club,” said Cohen. “The only proper way to spill secrets is by doing so over a delicious, juicy cocktail – so crack open a FRESCA Mixed and get ready for some dirt at the Sip and Spill event.”

Andy Cohen Secret of Summer

For those who need to get a secret off their chest IRL, FRESCA Mixed is here to help. On June 30, Cohen will join FRESCA Mixed in the Hamptons, where locals and visitors of legal drinking age can visit the FRESCA Mixed Phone Booth to spill their secrets to Cohen live and try one of the new FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz flavors. The FRESCA Mixed Phone Booth will be located in Montauk from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. EST.

FRESCA Mixed elevated its Vodka Spritz flavor experience by adding three new options to its already popular Original Grapefruit Citrus flavor: Mango Citrus, Mixed Berry Citrus and Pineapple Citrus. All flavors in the FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack are zero sugar, 100 calories, 5% ABV, gluten-free, and made with real vodka distilled four times. FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack is available at retailers nationwide in 8-pack 12oz cans featuring two of each flavor for a suggested retail price of $17.99 to $19.99.

“FRESCA Mixed was introduced to build on the decades-old bartending secret of mixing the classic taste of Fresca with spirits to make an iconic cocktail combination,” said Beth Krigel, Senior Director, Emerging Brands, FRESCA Mixed. “The flavors in the new FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack take this perfect pairing one step further by mixing the signature citrus taste with the flavors consumers want when the weather heats up, bringing fans in on the secret of the newest staple in summer sipping.”

FRESCA Mixed first upped the cocktail game in 2022 with its release of the two original FRESCA Mixed varieties: Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma. In addition to the new-to-market variety pack, fans can find both original varieties of FRESCA Mixed in 4-pack 12oz cans at retailers across the nation.

For more information on the new FRESCA Mixed Vodka Spritz Variety Pack and the Secret of Summer sweepstakes, visit FrescaMixed.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

ABOUT FRESCA MIXED

Fresca Mixed is a new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails crafted with the deliciously bright classic grapefruit citrus taste of FRESCA® and real vodka or tequila. Since its inception in 1966, FRESCA® fans have known the soda’s one-of-a-kind grapefruit-citrus taste mixes perfectly with alcohol to create delicious cocktails. Because of this, The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands came together to create the pre-mixed cocktails for fans. Constellation Brands produces, distributes and markets FRESCA® Mixed featuring the classic taste of FRESCA® with a twist.

For more information on FRESCA Mixed, visit FrescaMixed.com and follow the brand on Instagram.



1 Awarded in the form of a $25 Sponsor-specified digital gift card

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter Sweepstakes. 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 5/8/23; Entries must be received by 11:59 PM ET on 7/4/23 to be included in First Prize “Sip and Spill” random drawing; Entries must be received by 11:59 PM ET on 8/31/23 to be included in Grand Prize random drawing to win a four (4) day/three (3) night “Weekend Getaway in the Hamptons”. The Fresca Mixed “The Secret of Summer” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Constellation Brands, Inc. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/frescamixed.

Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86a7bce7-0352-4e03-98f0-dc26d1ce7100

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e63eacd5-6566-46ca-aa9e-a0acbe4c63c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d50598-93ac-4020-af60-3824b431571a

