Japan, Bahrain exchange diplomatic notes on investment deal

Japan and Bahrain on Monday exchanged diplomatic notes regarding the entry into force of the bilateral investment agreement between the two countries, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The exchange took place in Manama, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the deal will enter into force on Sept. 6. In June 2022, the two countries signed a deal, which is called the Agreement between Japan and Bahrain for the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment, in order to help bolster bilateral economic ties.

"The agreement provides comprehensive and detailed rules regarding promotion and protection of investment between Japan and Bahrain. Japan and Bahrain have enjoyed a good relationship for many years and have a wide range of cooperative relations, including in the economic field," the ministry said.

"While there have already been Japanese companies operating in Bahrain, mainly in the manufacturing, financial, and trading industries, thanks to the support of the simplified business approval procedures, preferential tax policies of Bahrain, it is expected that the entry into force of this agreement will contribute to promotion of the bilateral investments as well as to further development of economic relations between the two countries," it added.

Source: Kuwait News Agency