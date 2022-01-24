Breaking News
Jay Ambrose: Biden acting too much like Trump

 Jan 24, 2022
Tribune News Service

President Joe Biden, who preached unifying moderation before practicing wild-and-woolly extremism, recently emerged as a boorish, demagogic firebrand. He said Republicans not supporting him on voting legislation are racists on the side of George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. In this time of divisiveness, a gentler response is to say that he’s the new Donald Trump, not least on the issue of discovering voter fraud where there isn’t any. That’s what Trump has been mainly about since losing the presidential election to Biden in November of 2020: the phony contention that he really won…

