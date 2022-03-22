Breaking News
 |  | 

Games

Jay Ambrose: Evil wins when left alone

 |  Mar 22, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Tribune News Service

Evil, when it knocks on the door, when it walks in the room, when it surrounds us and smiles at its likely victory, is one of the worst things in life. Still, we are seeing it in Russian President Vladimir Putin just as in Joseph Stalin, Adolph Hitler and too many others. As the United States seems to know, the only answers are outrage, analysis, courage, strength and determination even as evil employs any means that suit its ends. Evil reaches beyond immorality. It is anxious, brutal, endlessly inhumane, without conscience, delivering as much pain as it takes to satisfy the never satisfied. I…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services