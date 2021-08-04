Jeff Stelmach Joins GES as Global President Brand Experiences

New leader brings exceptional expertise in growing successful agencies with strong company cultures

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world’s leading brands, appointed Jeff Stelmach today as Global President Brand Experiences. With deep experience in growing successful agencies in the event marketing space, Stelmach’s appointment significantly bolsters the firm’s growing experiential practice.

“We are excited to expand our leadership team with Jeff,” said President and CEO of Viad Corp, Steve Moster. “Jeff will be a great addition to GES. He brings a wealth of leadership experience in serving global brands by elevating their experiential marketing strategies. He has a proven track record in starting and building successful top-tier agencies with strong company cultures. His unique set of skills in building industry-leading teams and working alongside some of the world’s most valuable brands will help propel GES’ strategic direction in experiential marketing and create greater value for our clients and their target audiences.”

“I am thrilled to join the GES team,” said Stelmach. “GES is a highly respected live events company with a rich history and talented team. The company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing need for experiential marketing that brings client visions to life by connecting their brands with target audiences in impactful and memorable ways.”

Stelmach brings more than 30 years of experience in building successful agencies, including Mosaic, Opus, Geometry, and EMI. Most recently, he served as Opus Agency President. He has worked with some of the biggest brands in the business during his distinguished career, including Samsung, Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch, and Oracle. Stelmach is one of two people in the world to win the coveted Grand Ex Award for the best experiential marketing campaign of the year—twice. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with degrees in Business and Marketing.

About GES

With a legacy spanning more than 90 years, GES is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Our comprehensive suite of award-winning services brings client visions to life by creating immersive brand experiences and producing impactful events that connect audiences and drives business success. For more information on GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, visit GES.com.

Contact:

Otilia Ayats-Mas

[email protected]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587888/Jeff_Stelmach.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458943/global_experience_specialists_logo.jpg