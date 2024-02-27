Joint statement between FMs of Egypt, Brazil to mark Centenary of diplomatic relations

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and Brazil are pleased to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Egypt and Brazil established diplomatic relations on February 27, 1924, with the creation of the Brazilian Legation in Cairo. In the context on Tuesday 27/2/2024 of the celebrations of 100 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Brazil, President Lula paid a visit to Cairo, on February 15th. On that occasion, the two parties agreed to elevate bilateral relations to the level of Strategic Partnership. Egypt is Brazil's partner in the BRICS, which it joined at the beginning of this year. In 2024, Egypt will also participate in the G20 meetings, at the invitation of the Brazilian presidency. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was invited to participate in the G20 Summit, to be held in Brazil in November. Egypt is Brazil's second largest trading partner in Africa, with bilateral exchange of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023. Sinc e 2009, the two countries have maintained a Strategic Dialogue Mechanism and, in 2010, Egypt signed a free trade agreement with MERCOSUR. Throughout 2024, Egypt and Brazil will carry out activities commemorating the centenary of diplomatic relations, in order to highlight the mutual commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our countries and peoples. On a global level, Egypt and Brazil reaffirm their commitment to working together to build a more prosperous and democratic international order, in which peace and inclusive and sustainable development prevail. Source: State Information Service Egypt