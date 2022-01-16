Production

Jordan army officer killed in shooting on Syria border

|

Published by

Al-Araby

A Jordanian army officer was killed and three army personnel injured on Sunday when drug smugglers trying to enter the country from Syria fired at an army outpost along the border, a Jordanian army statement said. The smugglers fled back to Syria, leaving behind a large cache of drugs, the army statement said. “The army will respond with all strength and resolve (against) any infiltration attempt to protect our borders and prevent anyone who dares to violate our national security.” Jordanian officials have voiced increasing alarm at a spike in attempted drug smuggling from Syria over the past …

