Judge mulls jail for men accused of impersonating DHS agents

 |  Apr 9, 2022
A judge said on Friday that he needs more information before he can determine whether to jail two men who are accused of impersonating U.S. law enforcement agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts, including rent-free apartments. “This is a complicated case. I’ve never seen one quite like it,” said Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. At issue is whether to detain Washington men Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, who were arrested this week for impersonating special agents for the Department of Homeland Security. They are a…

