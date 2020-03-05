Press Release

Kahoot! Premium for distance learning now available for free to all schools in UAE affected by coronavirus

Game-based learning platform used by more than 5 million teachers globally offers free Premium edition access to schools affected by coronavirus

OSLO, Norway, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kahoot!, the game-based learning platform, announced today that the company is offering free access to all features to schools and higher education institutions in UAE (United Arab Emirates) affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Eligible K-12 and higher education institutions affected by coronavirus can get free access to Kahoot! Premium for a limited time, by clicking here for schools or here for higher education or contact Kahoot! via this form . This will enable schools to enable distance learning at no cost to ensure their students continue on their learning path during the outbreak. Homeschoolers, in addition to distance learning educators, are encouraged to apply.

“We believe that there should be no limits to when and where you can learn, and we are committed to supporting educators in facilitating distance and online learning at all times,” said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. “Kahoot!’s mission is to make learning awesome and we want to continue living up to that for educational institutions around the world in these difficult times.”

The company’s goal is to enable distance/remote learning so teachers and schools can engage their students via self-paced games or host Kahoot! via videoconferencing. More information on how to use Kahoot! in schools can be found here .

Kahoot!’s game-based learning platform had more than 1.2 billion participating players in 2019 and is used by more than 5 million teachers and 800 million students globally. Kahoot! makes it easy for teachers and students to create, share and play inspiring learning games to drive more engagement inside and outside classrooms.

Kahoot!’s free distance learning tools for all educators

Self-paced challenge mode is a free feature that’s already available for all educators. In this mode students can complete self-paced games by themselves at home, on a mobile device or computer. This game mode helps students stay on track with their curriculum, even when they can’t attend school. Teachers can also access over 40 million free and ready-to-play games on various subjects or create their own games. A basic version of Kahoot! , with robust features, is and will always be available for free for K-12 teachers and schools.

Access Kahoot! Premium for free

To further empower educators, Kahoot! is providing free access to Premium to any educational institution impacted by the coronavirus.

With Premium, teachers can use advanced reports to facilitate formative assessment and adjust instruction based on student performance – even when they cannot attend school. Premium also lets teachers put together a bank of school-wide educational games and collaborate with other teachers in their school.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! On this journey, we want to empower every child, student and employee to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share and play learning games that drive serious engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!’s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In 2019, over 200 million games were played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.2 billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France and Finland. Let’s play!

