Kazakhstan plays Iranian anthem for Syria at FIBA qualifiers

Published by

Al-Araby

Syria’s sports federation has complained to basketball’s world governing body after Kazakhstan welcomed its team with the Iranian national anthem, instead of the Syrian, to the game at the first leg of Asian qualifiers for World Cup 2023. Syrian players appeared perplexed when the song was played by the Kazakh hosts at the start of the game on Saturday in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. Still, they clapped after the anthem was finished. After a huddle and before the game started, the Syrians sang their own national anthem on the court. The technical team cheered them on. Syria lost to t…

