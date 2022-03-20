Business

Khamenei hopes for economic upturn in Persian New Year

Al-Araby

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed on Sunday hopes for the improvement of his country’s economy during a speech to mark Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Iran’s economy has suffered under stringent sanctions that were reimposed by the US in 2018 after it unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. “These economic problems are curable and we hope that some of them will disappear this year,” Khamenei said during his televised speech. The problems “will not all disappear at once but gradually”, he said. Khamenei said the toughest problems enco…

