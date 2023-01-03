Kohler Showcases Kitchen and Bath Category Leadership at CES 2023 with New Smart Innovations and Designs to Enhance Wellness at Home

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kohler Co., founded in 1873, begins its 150th year of delivering first-to-market innovations by announcing the lineup of smart products it’s showcasing at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The kitchen, bath, energy systems, and hospitality leader will debut products and services designed to help people enhance their well-being at home while leveraging technology to provide smart water delivery and management in everyday life.

Creating better experiences for people by improving the performance of water delivery and efficiency is a competitive advantage for Kohler. The following product innovations will be highlighted, among others, at the Kohler CES booth (#5921):

Anthem Smart Showering Valves and Controls simultaneously deliver different temperatures, pressures, and spray settings for each water outlet with the touch of a button. Rinsing with warm and cool water at the same time offers hydrotherapy benefits and creates a spa-like experience at home. Anthem digital smart showering systems control up to six water outlets and display how much water was used after each shower to help inform people about their consumption.

Statement VES (Variable Eco-Spray) Showerhead and Handshower use up to 40 percent less water than the typical 2.5gpm showerhead. Statement VES's low-flow spray is optimized to provide strong rinsing coverage while maintaining warmth – addressing two key shower experience needs. The Statement collection includes Kohler's Katalyst air-induction technology that infuses air into the water droplets to make them feel larger and retain heat longer for a more luxurious soak while using less water. Statement showerheads are compatible with existing pipes for an easy upgrade.

H2Wise Smart Water Monitoring Systems, powered by Phyn monitors and tracks all household water usage, alerts users to leaks, and provides pre-freeze warnings. H2Wise + features remote shutoff functionality in the case of a catastrophic leak. A new frozen pipe mitigation smart feature coming in Q2 2023, detects if pipes begin to freeze and instructs a KOHLER Konnect water fixture to briefly relieve pressure and minimize potential damage.

Eir Smart Toilet offers convenient features such as heated seat, personal cleansing, auto open and close lid, dual flush, and smart automatic flush capabilities that meet the EPA's WaterSense criteria. The sleek design and multiple finish options expand the range of Kohler's smart toilet portfolio.

Sprig is Kohler's new lifestyle brand, consisting of sleek shower infusion systems with natural shower infusion pods, versatile body and linen mists, and premium bath bombs that provide a peaceful escape through aromatherapy. Sprig infusion systems easily retrofit to an existing shower to diffuse aromatherapy into water, making it simple for people to elevate a daily routine into a moment of escape to enhance well-being.

Alo tile by ANN SACKS, a Kohler company, is made from 50-70 percent recycled glass from discarded TV and PC screens and will be on display at CES.

As a 2023 CES Innovation Award honoree, Kohler’s Stillness Infinity Experience bath will make its on-site debut this year for attendees to see, smell, hear, and feel the multi-sensory smart bathing experience that transforms the bathroom into a sanctuary for relaxation and comfort.

Kohler is introducing Remote Diagnostics to provide the highest level of customer care for trouble shooting products using the KOHLER Konnect mobile app. It offers immediate feedback on the status of devices, step-by-step instructions to diagnose and remedy issues, or the ability to transfer data and connect people directly with a customer service representative for personalized support. Remote Diagnostics is available now for Anthem smart showering and PerfectFill smart bath filler, a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree, and will be an option for future KOHLER Konnect enabled products.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler’s Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Believing in Better: Better Planet, Better Communities, Better Lives

Believing in Better is Kohler’s sustainability and social impact strategy and is based on the company’s operating philosophy that its best can always be better – for the planet, people, communities, and business. Believing in Better has three pillars: Better Planet, Better Communities and Better Lives. Through each of these pillars, Kohler works to develop products and programs that will have a meaningful impact, not only for its business, but for the communities it serves, and for the lives of the people who use its products.

