Korea Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is Now Officially Open For a Virtual Tour Guided By K-Pop Group Stray Kids

The Korea Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai has opened its virtual doors for the public to easily access, guided by K-pop stars with 360 3D VR Experiences.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Korea Pavilion has been gaining momentum at the EXPO 2020 Dubai providing a glimpse into the beautiful future of mobility. This architectural wonder includes attractions such as its dynamic façade that constantly changes through the day, ramps giving access to some of the best views of the EXPO, and many more. During the first 8 weeks since it’s opening, the Korea Pavilion has received a footfall of more than 300,000 visitors, making it one of the most visited pavilions in the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

In response to its growing popularity, Korea Pavilion has officially launched its Virtual Tours around the entire pavilion from the comfort of a screen and access to the internet. Adding to the appeal of the tour, the renowned K-pop group “Stray Kids”, ambassadors of the pavilion will guide the visitors. It is all just a click away; anyone can access the Virtual Korea Pavilion from anywhere by visiting https://koreapavilion2020virtualtour.kr/ and selecting the preferred language. It is a fully paved through experience designed to leave the visitors with the facts and cultural experience of the Republic of Korea.

[Yu Jeoung Yeol, President & CEO of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) and Commissioner General of Korea Pavilion], said, “While non-face-to-face services are in the spotlight amid the pandemic situation, the open of the Virtual Korea Pavilion will provide opportunities to experience the Korea Pavilion without visit it in person, allowing all people around the world can fully enjoy it.”

The Virtual Korea Pavilion combines video material that describes the attributes of every corner, far or near, implemented in a 3D VR, allowing visitors to explore authentic locations that appear as realistic as it would be if they had physically stepped into it. Not only can one see into every corner of the Korea Pavilion scanned with a 360-degree 3D VR but can also assess the distance from each point. This provides the virtual visitors with the flexibility of being able to stroll along or pace through bits.

It also includes the Korea Pavilion map, which enables you to navigate the complete Korea Pavilion at a glance, 360-degree turnaround, and zoom capability, as well as the ability to walk straight to the desired location and enjoy freely.

Visitors can now experience ‘Smart Korea, Moving the World to You,’ effortlessly merging the future of innovative technology with augmented reality, accessible from the convenience of any location. The pavilion offers architecture, exhibitions, and performances that demonstrate Korea’s distinctive culture, new technology, and future vision. It also emphasizes Korea’s dedication to guiding humanity toward a brighter future along with the transformation and importance that mobility will bring to future societies with its limitless possibilities.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707244/Korea_Pavilion_EXPO_2020_Dubai.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707245/Korea_Pavilion_EXPO_2020_Dubai.jpg