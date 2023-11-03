KSrelief Assistant Supervisor Meets UN Secretary General Representative on Children, Armed Conflict

Riyadh, The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, met yesterday at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh with the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in humanitarian and relief affairs regarding children affected by armed conflicts.

Gamba praised the Kingdom’s relief and humanitarian efforts, represented by KSrelief, in providing relief support to the needy and affected people worldwide, noting the strategic relationship between the center and United Nations organizations.

Source: Saudi Press Agency