KSrelief Continues Distributing Relief Aid to Earthquake Victims in Syria’s Idlib

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) undertook a distribution operation on Friday, providing 510 food baskets and 510 hygiene kits to refugees camps located in the northern governorate of Idlib in Syria. This initiative aims to assist 510 families adversely affected by the recent earthquake in the region.

This particular relief effort is a component of KSrelief's 2023 quick-response project, which seeks to address the needs of individuals impacted by the earthquake that occurred several months ago, affecting both Syria and Turkiye. By extending a helping hand through the distribution of essential supplies, KSrelief is actively contributing to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's overall humanitarian and relief endeavors, as carried out by its dedicated humanitarian arm, the KSrelief organization. Such efforts are focused on providing assistance and support to individuals facing hardships in various countries across the globe.

Source: Saudi Press Agency