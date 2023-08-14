KSrelief Delivers 29.72 Tons of Food Baskets to Sudan’s River Nile State

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered a substantial amount of food baskets, weighing 29.72 tons, to Sudan's River Nile state on Saturday.

This aid was distributed to a total of 3,280 displaced individuals, aiming to address the food security needs in the country as part of KSrelief's ongoing project for 2023.

By providing this assistance, KSrelief, as the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom, is actively working towards alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency