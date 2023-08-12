KSrelief Distributes 1,000 School Bags in Somalia

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) undertook the distribution of 1,000 school bags complete with stationery materials in the Sahel region of the Republic of Somalia on Thursday. This initiative directly benefited 1,000 individuals, constituting an integral component of the larger endeavour to secure and disseminate educational bags furnished with stationery items to students within the Federal Republic of Somalia for the year 2023.

This endeavour stands as a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid. Through the conduit of KSrelief, Saudi Arabia extends its support to the educational sector in nations facing adversity, further enriching the educational milieu and furnishing essential study resources for both male and female students.

Source: Saudi Press Agency