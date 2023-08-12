KSrelief Distributes over 32 Tons of Food Baskets in Sudan

On Thursday, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) orchestrated the distribution of 32 tons and 360 kilograms of food baskets within the Karary locality in Khartoum State, situated within the Republic of Sudan. This benevolent effort directly benefited a total of 5,830 individuals.

This initiative stands as a manifestation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's deep commitment to humanitarian aid. By way of the King Salman Relief Center, Saudi Arabia extends its support to the Republic of Sudan, addressing the needs of the less fortunate and striving to mitigate their hardships.

Source: Saudi Press Agency