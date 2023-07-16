General

KSrelief Distributes Over 6 tons of Food Baskets in Sudan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 6 tons and 750 kilograms of food baskets in the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 507 individuals, as part of the food security support project for the year 2023.

This assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, in the Republic of Sudan, to alleviate the suffering of the needy.

Source: Saudi Press Agency