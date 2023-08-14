KSrelief Implements Voluntary Medical Project for Urology Surgery in Nigeria

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) recently carried out a voluntary medical project for urology surgery in Kano State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, from August 6th to 11th, 2023.

The dedicated medical team from KSrelief executed a total of 65 specialized surgeries, all of which were accomplished with success.

This initiative is part of KSrelief's ongoing endeavors to implement voluntary medical projects across a range of specialties, aiming to provide assistance to individuals and families in need, particularly those from low-income backgrounds in various countries.

Source: Saudi Press Agency