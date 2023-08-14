KSrelief’s Masam Project Clears 1,055 Mines in a Week in Yemen

The Masam project, carried out by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to clear Yemeni lands of mines, has cleared 1,055 mines in various regions of Yemen during the second week of August this year, including two anti-personnel mines, 112 anti-tank mines, 926 unexploded items of ordnance, and 15 explosive devices.

This brings the overall number of cleared mines since the start of the project to 410,701.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief and the Masam project, remains dedicated to clearing mines randomly planted by the Houthi militia on Yemeni territory, thus playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Yemeni citizens.

Source: Saudi Press Agency