Foreign Affairs

Kuwait Amir congratulates Benin on National day

|

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday sent a cable of congratulations to the president of the republic of Benin Patrice Talon on his country's National Day.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President an everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people.

Source: Kuwait News Agency