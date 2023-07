Foreign Affairs

Kuwait Amir congratulates Maldives on Nat’l Day

|

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohammad Solih on his country's National Day.

His Highness the Amir wished the president lasting good health and his country and its people more progress and prosperity.

Source: Kuwait News Agency