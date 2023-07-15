General

Kuwaiti special troops participate in drill with Jordanian forces — MoD

A squad of Kuwait 25th Commando Brigade of the Kuwait Army, commonly known as the 25th Commando, is partaking in a joint drill with Jordanian forces in Jordan, due from today until July 28.

The Ministry of Defense indicated in a statement that the squad had already departed to the Kingdom of Jordan.

The joint maneuvers, due to kick off later today, aims at unifying some administrative and operational concepts for further coordination and harmony in the environment of joint operations.

Source: Kuwait News Agency