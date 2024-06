The Ministry of Labour has announced securing 3,162 new job opportunities in 45 private companies in 12 governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Qaliobiya and Menofia.

The ministry pointed out in its bi-monthly employment bulletins that applications can be submitted for these jobs as of today until July 30.

The positions include engineers, accountants, secretaries, drivers, security guards, salesmen, among others.

Source: State Information Service Egypt