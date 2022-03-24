General

Lack of quorum may cripple Iraqi president, PM nominations

An Iraqi parliament session scheduled for Saturday to elect a president and assign a prime minister may be blocked by a lack of quorum as a loose alliance of pro-Iran Shiite, Kurdish, and several independent lawmakers are planning a boycott, a source close to the Iraqi politicians in Baghdad told The New Arab on Wednesday. The tripartite alliance among the Sadrist bloc headed by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Masaud Barzani’s the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction, and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance headed by Khamis al-Khanjar announced late Wednesday a new pact titled “Rescue Alliance” …

