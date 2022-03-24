Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Lack of quorum may cripple Iraqi president, PM nominations

 |  Mar 24, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

An Iraqi parliament session scheduled for Saturday to elect a president and assign a prime minister may be blocked by a lack of quorum as a loose alliance of pro-Iran Shiite, Kurdish, and several independent lawmakers are planning a boycott, a source close to the Iraqi politicians in Baghdad told The New Arab on Wednesday. The tripartite alliance among the Sadrist bloc headed by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Masaud Barzani’s the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction, and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance headed by Khamis al-Khanjar announced late Wednesday a new pact titled “Rescue Alliance” …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services