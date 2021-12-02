Breaking News
Lebanese information minister expected to resign: sources

 |  Dec 2, 2021
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday to pave the way for a possible resolution of a diplomatic spat between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia sparked by comments he made, sources said on Thursday. The sources said Kordahi’s resignation aimed to open the door for negotiations by French President Emmanuel Macron to resolve the dispute during a planned visit to Saudi Arabia this weekend. Critical comments by Kordahi on the Saudi-led war in Yemen led Saudi Arabia in late October to expel Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recall its ambassador and ban …

