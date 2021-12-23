General

Lebanon expresses ‘regret’ for assault on UN peacekeepers

Lebanon’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it regretted an assault on a Finnish battalion of UN peackeepers and awaited results of an inquiry as videos showed local people attacking their vehicles with rocks. Videos circulated on social media and published by news outlets showed residents of asouthern Lebanese town pelting United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicles with rocks on Wednesday. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants regrets the incident that occurred with the Finnish battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon,” it said in a statement. “The Min…

