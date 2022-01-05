Legal Matters

Lebanon MP to regain immunity in new parliament session

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced he would open an extraordinary parliamentary session on Wednesday, extending immunity for MPs wanted in the Beirut port blast investigation. Mikati said that the extraordinary parliamentary session would start “immediately” and would last until the date of the regular parliamentary session. He added that the cabinet would reconvene to discuss the proposed 2022 budget, which will be ready in two days. Lebanon’s cabinet has not met for almost three months, paralysed by disagreements over the port blast investigation. The powerful Iran-backed militia…

Read More