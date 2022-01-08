Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Lebanon power company blames protesters for blackout

 |  Jan 8, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Lebanon’s state electricity company claimed Saturday that its power plants had stopped working after protesters stormed a key substation and tampered with the electrical equipment. The small Mediterranean country is already grappling with round-the-clock power cuts that last at least 20 hours a day due to a financial crisis that has hampered key imports, including fuel for power stations. Demonstrators angered by the blackouts stormed an Electricite du Liban substation in the Aramoun region north of Beirut on Saturday, EDL said in a statement. “Protesters disconnected a 150-220 kilovolt power …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services