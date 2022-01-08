General

Lebanon power company blames protesters for blackout

Lebanon’s state electricity company claimed Saturday that its power plants had stopped working after protesters stormed a key substation and tampered with the electrical equipment. The small Mediterranean country is already grappling with round-the-clock power cuts that last at least 20 hours a day due to a financial crisis that has hampered key imports, including fuel for power stations. Demonstrators angered by the blackouts stormed an Electricite du Liban substation in the Aramoun region north of Beirut on Saturday, EDL said in a statement. “Protesters disconnected a 150-220 kilovolt power …

