Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

Lessons from the fall of Baghdad for the Ukraine war

 |  Apr 11, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Nineteen years ago a global superpower with an overwhelmingly superior military force invaded a smaller state in the name of regime change. Despite its technological advantages, and its possession of cruise missiles, stealth fighters, and thousands of tanks, the stronger nation could not win. Instead, it was soon bogged down in a stalemate, with no decisive military victory in sight. Now, nearly two decades later, the Russian invasion of Ukraine bears an eerie resemblance to the 2003 American invasion of Iraq, which reached its culmination with the fall of Baghdad in April of 2003. Even with t…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services