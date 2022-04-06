Breaking News
Levelling the field: Achieving gender equality in Islam

 |  Apr 6, 2022
“I feel like someone opened a window into my mind and let in the fresh air. It feels so good!” Ziba Mir-Hosseini recalls a young woman exclaiming this at the launch of Musawah in 2009 – and it’s precisely the feeling I had throughout reading her latest book, Journeys Toward Gender Equality in Islam. Mir-Hosseini is an Iranian anthropologist with a special focus on Islamic legal theory, family law and gender. She is a professorial research associate at the Centre for Islamic and Middle Eastern Law at SOAS, University of London, and co-founder of Musawah: the global movement for equality and jus…

