LG PRESENTS DIFFERENTIATED LUXURY EXPERIENCE WITH ITS SECOND-GENERATION LG SIGNATURE LINEUP AT CES 2023

Company’s Ultra-Premium Appliances Boast Cutting-edge Technologies, Timeless Design and Outstanding Energy Efficiency

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its second-generation LG SIGNATURE home appliance lineup at CES 2023. Offering timeless design and innovative technologies for a more convenient, stylish, and sustainable life at home, the sophisticated, new products will be on show in the LG SIGNATURE zone of LG’s booth under the theme of ‘Live Beyond.’

Seven years after its launch, LG SIGNATURE continues to redefine ultra-premium; delivering elegant, highly-advanced appliances and living solutions that take performance, design and usability to new heights. While remaining true to the brand’s philosophy and craftsman-like quality, the second-generation lineup adds differentiated features and technologies that offer even more convenience, as well as new colors, materials and finishes that bring a sleeker, more minimalist look to the home.

The models on display at CES will include the brand-new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator with Dual InstaView , a washer and dryer pair with 7-inch LCD touch panels, Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with smart InstaView , and the double Oven Slide-in Range with built-in cameras and automatic time and temperature-setting functionality. Among other LG SIGNATURE products appearing in the exhibit are an air conditioner, air purifier, OLED TV and the Wine Cellar.

The LG SIGNATURE zone, comprising of living room, laundry room and kitchen, has been created in partnership with Italian designer furniture brand, Molteni&C. The aesthetically refined, technologically advanced products from the LG SIGNATURE range will be complemented in each stylish appointed interior scene by Molteni&C’s stunning furniture pieces.

“LG SIGNATURE second-generation appliances combine our exclusive technologies, an array of enhanced features of convenience and efficiency, and gorgeous, modern design for a smart, sustainable and more luxurious life at home,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 will have the opportunity to see all of the company’s latest lifestyle innovations, including the LG SIGNATURE gen-two appliances.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974992/LG_SIGNATURE_2nd_Gen_01.jpg