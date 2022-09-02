LG TO TEASE EXCLUSIVE PLAYMOBIL COLLECTIBLES AT IFA 2022

Company to Introduce Unique Character Figures and Toy Home Appliances During Berlin’s Annual Tech Showcase

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) in collaboration with PLAYMOBIL®, Germany’s renowned toy manufacturer, is set to unveil an exclusive collection of LG-themed toys at IFA 2022 in Berlin. The adorable, new figures and toy appliances will be available from next year at a series of online and offline events aligned with LG’s commitment to creating F.U.N (First, Unique and New) customer experiences.

Displayed in the Lifestyle zone of the company’s IFA booth – along with LG’s latest, premium home appliances – are three of the brand-new character figures created by LG and PLAYMOBIL. There’s the safety-conscious and always-ready-to-help Henry (a.k.a. ‘LG Man’), the popular kitchen and lifestyle influencer Nora, and the fashion-forward J. J.

Helping the trio of LG-PLAYMOBIL personalities to live a comfortable, miniature-scale lifestyle at home are toy versions of LG’s innovative appliances, including washing machines, InstaView ovens and InstaView refrigerators, and the all-in-one WashTower .

The cute characters and pint-sized appliances will also be maintaining a social media presence, appearing in entertaining content across LG’s online channels, including the Home Appliance Company’s official Instagram account, the Life’s Good Kitchen (@lifesgoodkitchen).

“We’re delighted to give IFA visitors a sneak preview of our fantastic new toy collection, created in collaboration with Germany’s own PLAYMOBIL,” said Roh Soo-kie, head of brand communications at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Consumers will be able to get their hands on these very collectible, little toys at exclusive events and promotions starting in early 2023. We will continue to offer interactive activities that deliver unique customer experiences and highlight LG’s ongoing commitment to innovation for a better life.”

Visitors to IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Berlin, Germany, can learn more about the new toy collection at LG’s exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889881/LG_PLAYMOBIL_Image_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889882/LG_PLAYMOBIL_Image_2.jpg