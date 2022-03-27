Business

Lift mandatory retirement age for N.J. police chiefs | Letters

NJ.com

A bill (A-2158) is now before Gov. Phil Murphy that would increase the mandatory retirement age for local police and fire chiefs from 65 to 67. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police hopes this legislation becomes law because it encourages a stronger continuity of leadership and reduces turnover at leadership levels. The timing of this legislation is important: The average length of service for police chiefs is down, as are recruitment rates, while retirement rates across law enforcement are up. This legislation represents a good option to incentivize chiefs to stay longer, with …

