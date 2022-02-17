Production

London stocks edge lower as Ukraine tensions resurface

(Reuters) – UK shares inched down on Thursday after a report of attacks in Ukraine left investors unnerved, while weaker-than-expected profit from Standard Chartered weighed on banking stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, extending losses from the previous session, when data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month. Russia-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling their territory in violation of agreements aimed at ending conflict in the contested Donbass area, the RIA news agency reported, which Ukraine denied later. Oil…

