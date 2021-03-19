Maybelline New York Announces Storm Reid As Global Spokesmodel

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York, the world’s leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce actress, producer, and changemaker, Storm Reid as its newest global spokesmodel. Reid joins Gigi Hadid, as another powerhouse talent who will share her voice with the brand’s global community.

Storm’s first lead role came in the all-star adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time (2018) and previous credits include 12 Years a Slave (2013), Don’t Let Go (2019), When They See Us (2019), The Bravest Knight (2019) and The Invisible Man (2020). Up next, she will star in the films TheSuicide Squad and One Way and will reprise her role as Gia in the second season of the HBO hit Euphoria. Alongside her mother Robyn Simpson, Storm founded her own production company, A Seed & Wings, with the mission and desire to create authentic storytelling that is impactful, honest, and reflects the perspectives of all people. With several projects in the pipeline, they most recently debuted a new conversation series on Facebook Watch entitled Chop It Up which is also hosted by Storm.

Storm advocates for and strives to create social change through her various platforms and through her initiative Bamazing, which aims to empower and uplift the next generation. She is vocal about issues including racial equality, mental health, and inclusivity; regularly choosing to align with projects that support these causes.

It’s this spirit that brought Maybelline and Storm together. “Storm is a standout voice and changemaker,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York Worldwide. “She is a deeply talented actress, a courageous champion of equality and has energy that lights up any room. I’ve always admired Storm and knew she would be a great addition to the Maybelline brand.”

Together with Maybelline, Storm will be able to drive greater change on the causes that matter most to the brand’s consumer. Storm will lend her voice to Maybelline’s Brave Together initiative supporting anxiety and depression, and to the brand’s ongoing diversity work.

“Maybelline has been in my family for as long as I can remember,” said Storm Reid. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter with Maybelline where I will be able to use my voice to champion young women and my generation through my work with the brand.”

Storm will be the face of a new innovation from Maybelline’s Fit Me franchise, debuting this summer.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression and help everyone, everywhere to bravely take on their world. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations.. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.com.

Contact:

Kristen Tully – KTully@maybelline.com

Mollie Michelson – Mollie.Michelson@maybelline.com

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459622/Maybelline_Storm_Reid.mp4