Breaking News
 |  | 

Press Release

Media Advisory – Ministers Lametti and Bennettto Hold Media Availability

 |  Jun 18, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will speak to the media regarding the passing in the Senate of Bill C-15, An Act Respecting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

They will be joined by National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations, President Natan Obed of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Vice-President David Chartrand of the Métis National Council. Chief Dr. Wilton Littlechild will also be present, along with Elders who will open the event.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021
Time: 9:15 a.m.  (EDT)

Reporters must access via the telephone line to be able to ask questions: 

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
 1-866-805-7923
 Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
 Passcode: 8733161#

Ref.:   Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613- 992-6568, Chantalle.aubertin@justice.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207; Ani Dergalstanian, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 647-232-7212; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Advertisement

Calendar

June 2021
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services