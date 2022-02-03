General

Meet Ai-Da, the humanoid robot shaking up ideas of cognition

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Not knowing if the invention of an artist robot could even be possible, Aiden Miller, an independent designer and art director, owes the existence of Ai-Da – the world’s first ultra-realistic robot named after computing pioneer Ada Lovelace – to the science of speed. In collaboration with a group of ground-breaking art and technology experts, Miller takes pride in Ai-Da’s variety of talents. The robot’s arms, for example, have been created in collaboration with University of Leeds undergraduate students Salaheldin Al Abd and Ziad Abbas. Both students created Ai-Da’s drawing arm and developed A…

Read More