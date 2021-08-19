Press Release

META Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Scientific Advisory Board

|

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (“Board”) to support its innovation and investment strategy and welcomes Andrea Alu, Ph.D., Mark Brongersma, Ph.D. and Nader Engheta, Ph.D.

The Board will help the Company protect and grow existing scientific innovation; support its development of new technologies; assist with outreach to the scientific community; guide and oversee META’s open innovation programs; and bring strategic perspectives to rapidly emerging science and technology trends impacting META.

The Board is comprised of preeminent award-winning scientists, with over 140,000 combined citations, global experience, and research expertise across all areas of Metamaterials, Applied Physics, and Nanophotonics sciences. The Board will work with META’s executive leadership and its Board of Directors to assess opportunities for M&A and to prioritize early-stage investments in strategic areas. They will also be tasked with collaborating with META’s own scientific community to create proprietary insights and develop promising innovations to support customers.

George Palikaras, President & CEO, said: “An important part of META’s competitive advantage and key to our long-term success is the innovative expertise that we bring to bear on our customers’ most pressing global functional material needs. The scientists who have generously agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board will play an inspirational role, working closely alongside our own teams to challenge, validate and guide our scientific agenda – aligning our priorities with our customers’ and the world’s ever-evolving needs.”

“We are at a critical inflection point in the commercialization of metamaterial science and technology,” added Themos Kallos, META’s Chief Science Officer. “We are witnessing the convergence of scientific disciplines hastening opportunities to affect sustainability at scale, increase access to health care, decrease our dependance on rare earth and scarce materials as well as improve health outcomes around the world. At META, we are pleased to have such an esteemed group of minds partnering with us to envision and shape that future.”

Members of the META Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Andrea Alù, Ph.D., MSc, BEng is the founding director of the Photonics Initiative at the CUNY Advanced Science Research Center, Einstein Professor of Physics at the CUNY Graduate Center, and Professor of Electrical Engineering at The City College of New York. Prof. Alu is also affiliated with the Wireless Networking and Communications Group at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is a Senior Research Scientist and Adjunct Professor. His research interests span over a broad range of technical areas, including applied electromagnetics, nano-optics and nanophotonics, microwave, THz, infrared, optical and acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces, plasmonics, nonlinearities and nonreciprocity, cloaking and scattering control, acoustics, optical nanocircuits and nanoantennas. Full Profile: http://www.alulab.org/

Professor Mark Brongersma, Ph.D., MSc, BEng is the Stephen Harris Professor of Materials Science and, by courtesy, of Applied Physics at Stanford University. His current research is directed toward the development and physical analysis of nanostructured materials that find application in nanoscale optoelectronic devices. He coined the terms Plasmonics and Mie-tronics for the fields of science and technology that aim to manipulate light with metallic and high-index nanostructures. Prof. Brongersma has authored\co-authored over 240 publications, including papers in Science, Nature Photonics, Nature Materials, and Nature Nanotechnology. He is a highly cited researcher as identified by Clarivate Analytics and has an h-factor of 89 according to Google Scholar. He was a founder of Rolith Inc that was acquired by Metamaterials Technology Inc in 2016. Full Profile: https://brongersma.stanford.edu/

Professor Nader Engheta, Ph.D., MSc, BEng, is the H. Nedwill Ramsey Professor at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with affiliations in the Departments of Electrical and Systems Engineering, Physics and Astronomy, Bioengineering, and Materials Science and Engineering. He received his BS degree from the University of Tehran, and his MS and Ph.D. degrees from Caltech. His current research activities span a broad range of areas including metamaterials, photonics, electrodynamics, microwaves, nano-optics, graphene photonics, imaging and sensing inspired by eyes of animal species, microwave and optical antennas, and physics and engineering of fields and waves. Full Profile: https://www.seas.upenn.edu/~engheta/

For more details on the Scientific Advisory Board, please visit About Us/Advisory Board on the META website.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company, and the benefits to the Company of the Scientific Advisory Board. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “plans,” “expect”, “intends”, “anticipated”, “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should,” “would” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks related to the potential benefits of the Scientific Advisory Board, the potential benefits of the transaction with Nanotech, the capabilities of Nanotech’s facility and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company and Nanotech, the market position of the Company, the completion of the transaction, the scalability of the Company’s production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of Nanotech’s team, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management’s ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company’s businesses are described under the heading “Forward-Looking Statement” in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: [email protected]

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.