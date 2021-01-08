Miami International Holdings Reports 2020 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records for MIAX Exchange Group

Press Release

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported 2020 year-end options trading results for its three national securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), with each of the three exchanges and the MIAX Exchange Group setting new market share and volume records over the course of the year. The MIAX Exchange Group’s market share increased approximately 19% year-over-year compared to 2019.

Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed a record 61,792,297 shares on December 3, 2020. Monthly reporting of the MIAX Exchange Group’s equity trading results will be included with January 2021 results. Equity Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Dec-20 Dec-19 % Chg. Nov-20 % Chg. Dec-20 Dec-19 % Chg. Trading Days 22 21 20 253 252 U.S. Equity Options Industry 719,646,140 373,792,463 92.5% 640,174,308 12.4% 7,004,304,148 4,420,542,768 58.4% MIAX Exchange Group 79,347,042 36,464,337 117.6% 69,070,280 14.9% 827,187,596 439,614,442 88.2% MIAX 31,200,513 14,723,870 111.9% 24,998,418 24.8% 330,036,680 177,085,434 86.4% MIAX Pearl 22,347,253 18,507,078 20.7% 21,710,167 2.9% 293,410,388 233,794,910 25.5% MIAX Emerald 25,799,276 3,233,389 697.9% 22,361,695 15.4% 203,740,528 28,734,098 609.1% Equity Options ADV Dec-20 Dec-19 % Chg. Nov-20 % Chg. Dec-20 Dec-19 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 32,711,188 17,799,641 83.8% 32,008,715 2.2% 27,684,997 17,541,836 57.8% MIAX Exchange Group 3,606,684 1,736,397 107.7% 3,453,514 4.4% 3,269,516 1,744,502 87.4% MIAX 1,418,205 701,137 102.3% 1,249,921 13.5% 1,304,493 702,720 85.6% MIAX Pearl 1,015,784 881,289 15.3% 1,085,508 -6.4% 1,159,725 927,758 25.0% MIAX Emerald 1,172,694 153,971 661.6% 1,118,085 4.9% 805,299 114,024 606.3% Equity Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Dec-20 Dec-19 % Chg. Nov-20 % Chg. Dec-20 Dec-19 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 11.03% 9.76% 13.0% 10.79% 2.2% 11.81% 9.94% 18.8% MIAX 4.34% 3.94% 10.1% 3.90% 11.0% 4.71% 4.01% 17.6% MIAX Pearl 3.11% 4.95% -37.3% 3.39% -8.4% 4.19% 5.29% -20.8% MIAX Emerald 3.58% 0.87% 314.4% 3.49% 2.6% 2.91% 0.65% 347.5% 2020 Market Share and Volume Records: MIAX MIAX Exchange Group Equity Options Records Single Day Market Share 15.50% September 3, 2020 Volume 6,664,360 September 3, 2020 Monthly Market Share 13.71% September 2020 Volume 86,720,900 September 2020 Quarterly Market Share 12.47% Q3 2020 Volume 224,171,106 Q3 2020 MIAX Options MIAX Equity Options Records Single Day Volume 2,707,322 September 4, 2020 Monthly Volume 36,901,910 September 2020 Quarterly Volume 93,460,072 Q3 2020 MIAX Pearl Options MIAX Pearl Equity Options Records Single Day Volume 2,780,300 February 28, 2020 Monthly Volume 34,463,389 June 2020 Quarterly Volume 79,689,376 Q2 2020 MIAX Emerald MIAX Emerald Equity Options Records Single Day Market Share 4.96% September 2, 2020 Volume 2,028,075 September 3, 2020 Monthly Market Share 4.10% September 2020 Volume 25,954,431 September 2020 Quarterly Market Share 3.56% Q4 2020 Volume 69,706,440 Q4 2020

Other 2020 achievements and announcements include:

MIH

Completed acquisition of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

Completed acquisition of the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Launched MIAX Pearl Equities, which completed its first day of live trading in the symbol NTGR (NETGEAR Inc.) on September 29, 2020.

Completed strategic transaction with industry-leading firms to trade on MIAX Pearl Equities. Among the firms participating in the transaction are Citadel Securities, LLC, Hudson River Trading, Jump Trading Group, Simplex Trading, LLC, Susquehanna Securities, LLC, and UBS.

Completed equity investment in MEEG Holdings Limited, the parent holding company of MidChains, an upcoming digital asset trading exchange.

Announced strategic partnership and competed equity investment in Diamond Standard, Inc., creator of the first fungible diamond commodity.

Announced strategic partnership and completed equity investment in Vesica Technologies, a financial technology company that creates products and services that make financial data more accessible and actionable to users.

Completed equity investment in StratiFi Technologies, Inc., an upcoming portfolio risk analysis and compliance platform.

MIAX Exchange Group

Won the “Most Innovative Exchange Technology” category at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2020.

MIAX

Relaunched futures on the SPIKES® Index on MGEX via the CME Globex® platform on December 14, 2020.

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges, the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl’s exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

