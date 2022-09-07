Miami International Holdings Reports August 2022 Trading Results; MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Equities and SPIKES Futures Set Year-to-Date Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported August 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group ), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX ).

August 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Jul-22 % Chg Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Trading Days 23 22 20 167 167 U.S. Equity Options Industry 845,104,433 761,891,872 10.9 % 685,359,630 23.3 % 6,285,805,288 6,132,683,722 2.5 % MIAX Exchange Group 108,079,977 116,013,478 -6.8 % 92,981,667 16.2 % 863,818,014 878,372,405 -1.7 % MIAX Options 46,972,524 47,123,249 -0.3 % 40,410,802 16.2 % 360,617,154 340,247,261 6.0 % MIAX Pearl 35,696,808 27,068,706 31.9 % 31,905,134 11.9 % 286,036,788 301,731,215 -5.2 % MIAX Emerald 25,410,645 41,821,523 -39.2 % 20,665,731 23.0 % 217,164,072 236,393,929 -8.1 % Multi-Listed Options ADV Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Jul-22 % Chg Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 36,743,671 34,631,449 6.1 % 34,267,982 7.2 % 37,639,553 36,722,657 2.5 % MIAX Exchange Group 4,699,129 5,273,340 -10.9 % 4,649,083 1.1 % 5,172,563 5,259,715 -1.7 % MIAX Options 2,042,284 2,141,966 -4.7 % 2,020,540 1.1 % 2,159,384 2,037,409 6.0 % MIAX Pearl 1,552,035 1,230,396 26.1 % 1,595,257 -2.7 % 1,712,795 1,806,774 -5.2 % MIAX Emerald 1,104,811 1,900,978 -41.9 % 1,033,287 6.9 % 1,300,384 1,415,533 -8.1 % Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Jul-22 % Chg Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 12.79 % 15.23 % -16.0 % 13.57 % -5.7 % 13.74 % 14.32 % -4.1 % MIAX Options 5.56 % 6.19 % -10.1 % 5.90 % -5.7 % 5.74 % 5.55 % 3.4 % MIAX Pearl 4.22 % 3.55 % 18.9 % 4.66 % -9.3 % 4.55 % 4.92 % -7.5 % MIAX Emerald 3.01 % 5.49 % -45.2 % 3.02 % -0.3 % 3.45 % 3.85 % -10.4 %

Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Jul-22 % Chg Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Trading Days 23 22 20 167 167 U.S. Equities Industry 243,296 198,029 22.9 % 214,812 13.3 % 2,036,953 1,959,231 4.0 % Miax Pearl Volume 2,396 773 210.2 % 1,962 22.1 % 19,624 4,708 316.9 % MIAX Pearl ADV 104 35 196.7 % 98 6.2 % 118 28 316.9 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.98 % 0.39 % 152.5 % 0.91 % 7.8 % 0.96 % 0.24 % 301.0 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Jul-22 % Chg Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Trading Days 23 22 20 167 167 MGEX Futures Volume 376,441 394,528 -4.6 % 236,941 58.9 % 2,400,396 2,475,882 -3.0 % MGEX ADV 16,367 17,933 -8.7 % 11,847 38.2 % 14,374 14,826 -3.0 %

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX ), and The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX ).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities . The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

